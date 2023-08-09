ELLSWORTH, Kan. (KSNW) — Crews are working to clear an overturned cattle truck in northwest Kansas.

Kansas Highway Patrol Trooper Ben Gardner says K-156 Highway is closed near Ellsworth while crews work to clear the accident. It is located between Avenue M and K-14 Highway.

Both lanes are blocked by the semi-truck and trailer, which is laying on its passenger side. The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

Trooper Gardner says they are working to get the cattle wrangled and removed from the area. There were 78 cattle on the trailer at the time of the accident, and some have been killed.

Gardner says the driver was not hurt. They are in the process of offloading the cattle from the trailer.