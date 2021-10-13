Overturned semi causes road closure Tuesday between Great Bend and Hoisington

BARTON COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — An overturned semi caused a three-hour road closure in Barton County on Monday afternoon.

The semi, loaded with telephone poles, was traveling southbound on U.S. 281 just south of the Wet Walnut Creek. Eli Mast, 25, was driving the semi and did not see a vehicle stop attempting to turn left.

Unable to stop, Mast attempted to go around the vehicle on the right shoulder. While the semi missed the car, which was later identified as a 1994 Ford Crown Victoria, the trailer slid into the ditch, causing the truck and trailer to overturn.

The telephone poles loaded in the semi were scattered across the highway, which caused the road closure. The Barton County Sherriff’s Office was assisted by the Kansas Department of Transportation at the scene, and the road was reopened three hours later.

Neither driver was injured in the accident.