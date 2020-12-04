Paige’s Prediction: Frigid start, turning mild by the weekend

The snowfall was impressive across portions of southcentral and southwestern Kansas into northern Oklahoma Wednesday and Thursday. The snow pack will keep temperatures feeling a little cooler until the sun can melt the snow away.

Where that occurred, expect a slower warm up as the weekend inches closer.

Dry air has filtered in and the clouds have started to thin over the area tonight which means another frigid morning ahead — looking at teens and low to mid 20s across the state.

Highs are back in the low to mid 50s for southcentral and northcentral Kansas. A few upper 50s not ruled out for as abundant sunshine holds steady, but those in southwest Kansas and northern Oklahoma may struggle to make it out of the 40s Friday afternoon.

No weather issues this weekend, though a system passing us by to the south will kick up the wind a bit more into Saturday.

We’ll see plenty of sunshine the next few days and temperatures climbing back into the 50s and 60s through next week.