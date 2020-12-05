Paige’s Prediction: Mild weekend ahead, light breeze on hand

High pressure has set up for the next several days which means warmer, more mild afternoons are in store for the area helping to melt away any snow left in southcentral Kansas and northern Oklahoma.

Clear skies bring back chilly mornings in the 20s and low 30s.

Temperatures Saturday afternoon will be back into the 50s. A few 60s may pop up across northwestern Kansas and southwestern Nebraska, but winds may hinder a significant warm up.

The atmosphere above us will be a little crowded as several areas of low pressure drift in and out of the country, but none of these systems will directly impact our forecast.

Instead, indirect impacts in the form of winds increasing Saturday will be the biggest changes we notice. At times winds gusting 20 to 25 mph will be possible along with a few high clouds drifting in from time to time by Sunday.

By early next week, we’re on a warming trend with temperatures topping off in the upper 50s and low 60s.

Some subtle hints suggest a passing system by the second half of next week that will act to increase clouds a bit more and bring an end to the unseasonably warm days.



— Meteorologist Erika Paige