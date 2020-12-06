Paige’s Prediction: Warmer wrap up to the weekend

High pressure and a light breeze persist through the remainder of Saturday evening.

After a breezier day on hand where some gusts today reached closer to the 25 to 30 mph range, we’ll end on a quieter note Sunday.

Lows will be back down into the upper 20s and lower 30s.

Highs Sunday to wrap up the weekend will be back into the 50s and 60s.

Other than some high clouds from systems moving around us, there will be plenty of sunshine Sunday and into the beginning of the new week.

This opens us up to some above average days and cooler starts with mornings next week in the low to mid 30s for most and afternoons rebounding back into the upper 50s and lower 60s..

There are still some persistent signals that clouds will start to thicken up as an end to our warmer days looks likely by the end of next week.

Track dependent, this could bring us about her round of wet weather we’ll need to monitor ahead of next week. More details to come in the days ahead.

For now, soak up the sunshine and the warmer days ahead!

— Meteorologist Erika Paige