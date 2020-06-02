Pandemic impacts the Eisenhower Airport for years to come

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW)- April recorded the lowest number of travelers since the 1950s. While May has shown some promise on the numbers, they aren’t likely to return to pre-pandemic numbers for quite some time.

With very few flyers, the airport parking lots have been nearly empty. In May of 2019, the lots earned an average of $25,000 a day. Compare that to the average in April of just $500 a day.

Rental companies are leasing areas of the parking lot because they didn’t have the space for all of their cars that are normally on the road,

Cutting $4 million dollars in projects and putting another $7.6 million on hold, Eisenhower Airport is taking the hit.

“We’ve been cutting to the bone and looking at every item across the board that could be cut,” said airport director Victor White.

Officials said they are having a hard time predicting the future but said they can expect anywhere from two to five years to get back to 2019’s numbers. With that goal, next year’s revenue would be cut in half.

While they are slowly seeing an increase as the stay-at-home order has been lifted, they plan to find a way to make more cuts in the budget.

“We’re trying to find the ways to minimize the impact on the airlines going down the road,” he said.

Officials expect to have all restaurants open by June and if there isn’t another wave of the virus, there is hope the *already tight budget* may see a little bit of relief.