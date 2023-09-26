WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Pando Initiative hosted its Cooking for a Cause fundraiser on Tuesday night.

The event was held in downtown Wichita. Fifty community chefs brought their favorite dishes in what is the largest fundraiser of the year for The Pando Initiative.

The Pando Initiative is a local nonprofit that helps students by providing whatever they need to succeed in school and in life.

“Students get whatever they need to help them thrive, whether it is a snack because they’re getting a little hangry, or if it’s an alarm clock because they have trouble waking up for high school, we’re there to help the student out,” Daniel Morford, marketing manager for Pando Initiative, said.

The Pando Initiative currently has a dedicated staff member inside partner schools in Wichita, Derby, Haysville and Maize.