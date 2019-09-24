Paramedics witness murder

Breaking News
DETROIT, Mich. (WDIV)–  A 35-year-old woman was fatally stabbed Saturday night in a Detroit, Michigan home as emergency medical personnel were in the next room.

According to authorities, EMS and fire crews were assisting a man in the same house who was having a heart attack.

They were performing CPR on a man in his 60s when a man stormed into the home and made the rescue a chaotic situation.

Authorities said they could hear a violent struggle and called Detroit police for help. 

Police said the man walked out of the home with blood on him, carrying a knife.

Neither the heart attack victim nor the woman survived.

