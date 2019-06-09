Paranormal newsroom investigation

RHINELANDER, Wis. (WJFW) – Kevin and Jennifer Malek are paranormal investigators who began the non-profit Northern Wisconsin Paranormal Society Ltd. 10 years ago.

The NWPS, based in Rhinelander, is dedicated to helping people find the unusual or unexplained in their homes, businesses, or even in themselves.

“The majority of the stuff we do is either, ‘My house is haunted’ or ‘I’m haunted,'” said Kevin.

They go to homes or businesses and test for any sort of paranormal activity.

WTFW invited them to their station to see if there is anything unusual happening in the Newswatch12 studio.