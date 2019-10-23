Parents as Teachers designated as one of the country’s top-performing local programs

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A local program helping to equip new parents is receiving national attention tonight.

Wichita Public Schools’ Parents as Teachers program has been named a Blue Ribbon Affiliate, designating it as one of the top-performing programs in the country.

“The goal is for us to empower parents because we know they are truly their child’s first teacher,” said Shannon Benoit, Exec. Director Parents as Teachers. “So, giving them skills to help their child’s become successful life long learners is the first goal that we do as parents as teachers.”

Parents as Teachers is voluntary and free of charge to families living in the Wichita Public Schools district.