PARK CITY, Kan. (KSNW) — Heartland BMX in Topeka has hosted the USA BMX Final for the past seven years. However, this season, they were unable to host qualifiers due to delays with a track rebuild. Park City BMX Track’s volunteers stepped up and helped the event take place Saturday in Park City instead.

“Topeka has had it for the last seven years, amazing people, great facility, very unfortunate they were not able to have it there, but we’re blessed to have it and host it here,” said volunteer and coach Keith Keener.

Keener has been around the sport for 36 years. Both of his kids were placed on the podium today for their age groups as they earned state bragging rights. He hopes that people that came out to watch Saturday’s races will take an interest in the sport.

“The family, I just enjoy it, it’s a passion of mine, I like working with the kids, the families, meeting people, I like to give back to the sport,” said Keener.

They offer a one-day membership trial for those interested, also offering loaner bikes for those who may not own one.

Racer Santiago Perry and his dad traveled from Missouri for the race today. He took first place in the ten-year-old intermediate race. They will travel to St. Louis tonight to prepare for another race. Santiago says he’s met many friends while competing.

“I’ve made a lot of friends, some all over the country, some even in South America.” said Perry.

The city that hosts next year’s final will be determined by a point system. Tracks earn points through rider participation at local races as well as the final. Park City BMX Track is confident, with 207 riders competing today, that they will have the opportunity to host again next year.