Park officials prepare for a busy July 4th weekend

EL DORADO, Kan (KSNW) – If you are headed to the lake this weekend prepare for large crowds. Thousands are expected to hit the water, many of who are already making the trip.

“It’s just nice to get away on the weekends,” said Joyce Beilman, Derby resident.

“We just wanted to get out and have fun with our friends,” said Michael Roray who’s out with his camper.

Every year the 4th of July frees up time for many to take to the outdoors.

“A lot of people usually these places are packed with tents there will be tents every places and all the parking will be full,” said Beilman.

Seth Turner, the park manager in El Dorado said they expect to see anywhere from 40-to-70 thousand people. Turner said Thursday morning 5 rangers were out preparing the campgrounds for visitors but were halted by the rain.

“It happens and for the most part, people are understanding that they realize we have had 10 inches of rain in the last two weeks it’s gonna be hard to mow,” said Turner.

Turner said he hopes campers have a great weekend but most importantly, a safe this weekend.

“There is no sign that says leave your brain here and do whatever I’ve worked here for 20 years I know they are not here but apparently there is one out here that I keep missing because they come out here and they do stupid things,” said Turner.

While the 4th of July weekend typically means an extra day off work for park rangers, they say they are prepared to work the extra hours to make sure all campers are safe.