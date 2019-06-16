Parkland deputy charged

(NBC NEWS) A former Parkland, Florida, school safety officer who failed to confront the gunman when 17 people were fatally shot at the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School last year, was arrested Tuesday on multiple charges.

Scot Peterson, who worked as a security officer at the campus, was charged with seven counts of neglect of a child and three counts of culpable negligence and one count of perjury, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement said.

According to Broward’s State Attorney’s Office, the charges carry a maximum potential sentence of 96 and a half years in state prison.

Department Commissioner Rick Swearingen said in a news release that Peterson “did absolutely nothing” to stop the shooting, and that cost people their lives.

