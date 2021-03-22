Private Christian school teacher arrested for ‘unlawful sexual relations’ with underage student

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita Police Department announced Monday that they have arrested 41-year-old Matthew McFarren of Wichita for Unlawful Sexual Relations in violation of K.S.A. 21-5512. McFarren was a High School teacher at Trinity Academy.

WPD said in March, officials were notified of possible sexual relations occurring between McFarren and a 16-year-old student. McFarren was arrested on Saturday following an investigation.

Matthew McFarren, image courtesy of Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office

Wichita police said Trinity Academy officials are cooperating with the investigation. The case has been presented to the Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office.

On Monday afternoon, Trinity Academy president Dr. Kneeland Brown released the following statement:

“Trinity Academy has been made aware of the arrest of former high school teacher, Matt McFarren. We are devastated at this news. This alleged behavior leading to the arrest runs directly counter to the school’s beliefs and values.

Two weeks ago, Trinity Academy terminated Mr. McFarren for a violation of employee expectations and school policy. In addition, we immediately made a report to the appropriate authorities. We are, of course, cooperating with law enforcement during the investigation.

The safety and security of our students is of primary importance. Trinity Academy has a comprehensive Student Protection Plan that includes rigorous background checks, technology and

precautions designed for the safety of our students, help for victims, and the screening of all

employees, coaches and volunteers. Trinity will always be dedicated to protecting those who are

in our care.”