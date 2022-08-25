WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A man who was initially arrested in connection to a 2020 homicide has now been charged in connection to the man’s death.

Zachary Province, 39, has been charged with one count of voluntary manslaughter; unreasonable belief of justified deadly force.

Province was a suspect in the June 29, 2020, shooting death of Joshua Steele, 25, of Wichita. Steele was fatally shot outside of a home near 21st and Woodlawn over what police described at the time as a dispute over property. A week later, Province was taken into custody in connection to the homicide, but not charged at that time.

Province was convicted in June of 2021 of an August 2020 flee and elude case and sentenced to 16 months and 12 months of post-release supervision. He was given credit for the 10 months he served in the Sedgwick County Jail before being moved to the Kansas Department of Corrections (KDOC). Records from KDOC show he was released in September of 2021.

In February of this year, Province was arrested on numerous charges, accused of fleeing from police near Seneca and Merton. Officers were in the area at the time investigating an attempted armed robbery. Police say the chase ended when Province crashed at 31st Street S and Euclid. That case is still ongoing in the courts.

Province’s next scheduled court appearance is on Sept. 1. His bond is set at $100,000.