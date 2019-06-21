Part of I-235 closes tonight

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Heads up, drivers — another weekend road closure is scheduled to happen in north Wichita.

Starting at 7 p.m., one lane will be open on I-235 northbound, from Meridian to Broadway.

By 9 p.m., that area will be completely closed to traffic.

“This closure will allow contractors to remove nine feet of a bridge,” explained Tom Hein, with the Kansas Department of Transportation (KDOT). “They will actually saw off nine feet of the bridge of northbound I-235 over Arkansas Avenue.”

The closure will cause ramps to also close.

Meridian ramp to NB I-235/EB K-96

EB K-96 ramp to NB I-235

Detours will be in place for drivers.

“All that traffic would be diverted onto southbound I-235, down to US-54, back over to northbound I-135,” said Hein.

KDOT recommends finding an alternate route this weekend, as crews work on the bridge.

“When they’re finished, they will then put barrier wall up along that bridge edge and then they will reopen NB I-235,” Hein said.

The highway is expected to reopen on Saturday. KDOT couldn’t give an exact time, as it depends on when crews finish the work.

The construction project is part of KDOT’s Green Project.

The project will replace aging pavement and the bridges over the Little Arkansas River and Broadway.

It will add continuous auxiliary lanes on I-235 and improve the ramp geometry at the Broadway Interchange.

The project also will remove the Seneca Street Bridge over I-235 and connecting Meridian Avenue to Seneca Street via a new road.

“This sets up this area of I-235 for it to be successful when we finally do fix the north junction bottleneck,” said Hein.

The cost of the project is $65 million and will last until November 2021.