WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – It was a doggone good time as dozens of dogs and their pet owners came out for Woofstock 2019 in Wichita
The event was held at Sedgwick County Park this morning. All the money raised at the event goes to help the Kansas Humane Society and their efforts to help animals find homes.
“This event will help us care for about 16,000 animals each year so it is really important fundraiser for us,” said Ericka Goering, Director of Marketing and Communication, Kansas Humane Society. “The money goes to helping dogs and cats.”
Many owners made sure to wear and match what outfits their dogs were wearing.
- Wichita Police Detective Matt Young laid to rest after battle with cancer
- T.J.’s Forecast: Cooler air filters in behind the cold front
- Participants of Woofstock 2019 have one howl of a time
- Former Dallas Police officer convicted of killing her neighbor begins 10-year prison sentence
- Motorcycle involved crash closes lane on I-135, operator with critical injuries