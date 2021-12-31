Party-goers prepare for winter blast ahead of New Year’s Eve

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Some party-goers aren’t letting the winter weather expected Saturday morning stop them from ringing in the New Year. Wichitans gave mixed reactions. Some people said they will be at home tonight celebrating. Others braved the weather after preparing in advance and are looking forward to going out.

“I’m heading home to relax and watch TV and just stand safe, secure and warm,” Michael Mitchell said.

Richard Sherwood said the only way to stay safe tonight is to be home by midnight.

“With the roads being as icy as they’re going to be,” Sherwood said. “We’re going to go out this evening and then try to make it home before all this bad weather hits us.”

Sherwood prepared for the icy roads by buying ice melt and salt for paved surfaces at home. He suggests filling your gas tank up as well because it is just as important.

“My wife doesn’t like to get out in the cold, so I figured I’d fill up before the actual big cold hits,” Sherwood said.

Noah Roberts chose to give party-goers a safe option this year by giving people rides. Originally from Canada, he said he is used to these kinds of conditions.

“I put snow tires on my car,” Roberts said. “Be careful. Cars do slide. You can end up in a ditch somewhere.”

Kelly Brinkley, a supervisor at Ace Hardware, said most people usually wait until the last minute to buy supplies.

“Usually, it’s after the first snowflake starts to fall and things start to freeze,” Brinkley said. “Everybody comes out and kind of panics and you’ll get a huge wave of people at one time wanting ice melt and scrapers.”

But not everyone will be panicking this time around.

“I already have that. I prepared far enough in advance,” Mitchell said.

Brinkley suggests waiting until the rain expected on Saturday morning freezes over before using ice melt. This will avoid the chemical washing away and having to throw it down again.