Past and present Wichita city council members remember former Mayor Carl Brewer

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita’s 100th mayor has died. Family members said Carl Brewer passed away Friday morning from ongoing health issues. Brewer was the first elected African-American mayor of the Air Capitol. Politicians said he paved the way for them to run.

Carl Brewer was a trusted mentor for city council member Brandon Johnson.

“For me he was someone who I could call and talk to about city government just to learn more insight,” said Johnson.

And Brewer was a good friend since childhood to former city council woman Lavonta Williams.

“Carl and I grew up in the same neighborhood,” said Williams.

Brewer served in the Army National Guard for more than 20 years. He spent six years on the Wichita City Council and was elected mayor in 2007 and re-elected in 2011.

When Brewere decided to run for mayor, Williams said he suggested she go out for his position on city council.

“So that’s how we got to know each other really close,” said Williams.

Johnson credits Brewer as on of the main voices encouraging him to do the same.

“When you have a sitting Mayor who resembles you say that he thinks you could run for office one day and that says a lot to you,” said Johnson.

An inspiration to many who more than anything loved the Wichita community dearly.

“And doing everything that he could to make a difference not only in the community that he grew up in but the entire city of Wichita,” said Williams.

Johnson said although he is gone, his legacy lives on through the revitalization of downtwon, Wichita Dwight D. Eisenhower National Airport, and guiding the city through a recession.

“Right now we could be looking from his playbook to see what happened back then and what can we do now to make sure we stay strong as a city,” said Johnson.