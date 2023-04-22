WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — It’s been more than two months since a South Wichita church was heavily damaged in a fire. But the members are still waiting for answers on what caused it.

Nu Heart – Nu Start Ministries’ Pastor Larcena Gilmore-Williams said their insurance won’t cover the church’s equipment until the report is finalized. However, she has faith that everything will work out the way it should.

“We just trust in God for this next journey. Because we also believe that nothing happens without God’s permission. That he never closes a door without opening a window,” said Nu Heart – Nu Start Ministries’ Pastor Larcena Gilmore-Williams.

And that open window came from the church next door, where Nu Heart – Nu Start is temporarily hosting their Friday evening services.

“We fellowship from time to time. So, it’s just one blended family right about now. They’ve been great to us. But, we still would like our own,” said Gilmore-Williams.

The church is currently being renovated. Everything inside has been moved out and construction began a few weeks ago.

“They had to replace the roof, rebuild the roof, they’re going to have to replace the wall on the side I believe, some electrical. We had quite a bit of damage,” said Gilmore-Williams.

So far, the church staff has bought a keyboard, a microphone, and a drum set out of pocket.

“It’s a strain. Because it’s lot of stuff we couldn’t get because what we put in and we don’t have the money financially personally to get it,” said Gilmore-Williams.

The Wichita Fire Department said this is an ongoing criminal investigation. They believe the fire was set intentionally and are continuously searching for leads.

“We believe it’s the children in the neighborhood,” said the pastor, “Since we’ve been over here, we’ve battled this little group. They’ve targeted our building so much, breaking out windows, they’ve tagged the back of the building, they’ve tagged their fellowship hall over there.”

The pastor said she gave surveillance footage of the children to the police, but they have still not confirmed any suspects. In the meantime, the members are praying to get answers soon, so they can replace the rest of their equipment.