Patrick Mahomes shares his excitement about fatherhood

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) – Patrick Mahomes shared his excitement about fatherhood Wednesday. “I’m just excited, I’m able to live out these dreams day by day,” he said. Mahomes and his fiancee Brittany Mathews recently announced the news about their pregnancy on social media.

Mahomes said that he is surrounded by a lot of great people who will help him on his journey into parenthood. The super bowl MVP also jokingly pointed out that some teammates will be better suited to keep the advice focused on the football field.

After Mahomes and Mathews shared an ultrasound picture from their pregnancy, congratulations have been pouring in from friends, family and fans.

When asked about which teammate he would put on standby babysitting duty, Mahomes said, “I would say like Matt Moore or someone like that that’s responsible, I can’t let Trav (Travis Kelce) or anybody like that do it — I mean we never know what would happen.”

Mahomes’ original Instagram post with the fatherhood announcement has received more than 1.1 million likes.

