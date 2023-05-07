KANSAS CITY, Mo. — It has been another fun-filled weekend in the offseason for Patrick Mahomes.

The Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback has made an appearance at several events this week.

On Monday, Mahomes and his wife Brittany attended the Met Gala. The couple went with a simple outfit, with Brittany wearing an all-white dress with a silver collar and Patrick wearing a black suit and a white shirt with a chain necklace.

On Saturday, the couple was in Churchill Downs for the Kentucky Derby. Patrick wore a green blazer with blue pinstripes and blue pants while Brittany wore a purple dress with pearl straps and a matching purse.

Patrick also gave the ‘Riders Up!‘ for this year’s race.

The Mahomes couple wrapped up their weekend in Miami at the F1 race to watch the Miami Grand Prix. Also in attendance was Chiefs general manager Brett Veach.

Patrick’s whereabouts kept the spotlight on him after his brother Jackson was arrested and charged with sexual battery in Johnson County.

Mahomes has shown himself training throughout the offseason and enjoying life with several celebrations after the Super Bowl and bringing out the Lombardi Trophy on stage on the first night of the NFL Draft.

The 27-year-old will be in attendance when the Chiefs come together for organized team activities from May 22 to May 24.