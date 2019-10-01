Patrol: Fleeing driver kills Illinois man in Kansas crash

BONNER SPRINGS, Kan. (AP) – Authorities say a man fleeing from police in the Kansas City area has caused a crash that killed an Illinois man.
The Kansas City Star reports that the crash happened Monday afternoon after a Kansas Highway Patrol trooper attempted to stop the Kansas City, Kansas, suspect for a registration violation. The man fled westbound on Interstate 70 before turning around near Bonner Springs, Kansas, and driving eastbound into oncoming traffic.
Patrol Capt. Joe Bott says the fleeing motorist and the driver of another vehicle swerved before crashing head-on. The patrol identified the victim as 19-year-old Nathan Pena, of Brookfield, Illinois. Bott says the fleeing driver had minor injuries and was taken into custody at the scene. No charges were immediately filed.
LATEST STORIES:
- Honoring the fallen at Pearl Harbor
- Iraq War veteran helps veterans find freedom through Virginia boat club
- Service animal helps improve veteran’s quality of life
- D.C. bakery eases veterans’ transition to civilian life – one scone at a time
- ‘Life’s not over’: Disabled veteran dedicates life to lifting up others