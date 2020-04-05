1  of  45
Closings and Coronavirus changes
Barton Community College Butler Community College May Commencement Exercises cancelled Carriage Factory Art Gallery closed temporarily to the public through April Church of the Brethren - Garden City DCF Service Centers close until further notice, key services to continue Derby Woodlawn UMC Doc’s Friends & WSU Tech postponed April 18 Pull a Plane event Eastminster Church - Wichita Ellinwood 1st Baptist Church Eric Fisher Academy Closing Temporarily Amid COVID-19 Concerns Finney County offices closed to public: Garden City Administrative Center Genesis Health Clubs Girls Scouts of Kansas Heartland: No meetings or activitie until May 10 Great Bend American Legion Post 180 Great Bend First Assembly of God Church Haysville Activity Center Haysville Resurrection Lutheran Church Hutchinson Zoo Kansas public schools closed for the remainder of 2019-2020 school year Kansas State to cancel all in-person commencement ceremonies Lake Afton Observatory Lake Afton Public Observatory Lee Richardson Zoo in Garden City Mark Arts Pathway Church Planet Fitness - All locations Resurrection Lutheran Church in Haysville Salina First Church of the Nazarene Sedgwick County Register of Deeds Sedgwick County Women, Infant & Children (WIC) The American Athletic Conference canceled all competitions for the academic Washburn University moves classes online for the remainder of the semester West Link Church of Christ Wichita - Friends University Fine Arts Department Wichita - University Congregational Church Wichita Aldersgate UMC Wichita Chamber of Commerce Wichita Indian Hills Church of the Nazarene Wichita Mid American Credit Union Wichita Open Streets ICT at Nomar Wichita Symphony Wichita The Tutoring Center Wichita Westlink Church of Christ Winfield First Presbyterian Church

Pawn shops see increase in customers searching for loans due to coronavirus uncertainty

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – “People are out of work and don’t know when they’re going to get paid again,” said Billy Haywood, Managing Partner at A-OK Pawn and Jewelry.

As other business are closing their doors, pawn shops like A-OK Pawn and Jewelry are seeing a spike in customers, not necessarily for whats in stock. “What we’re seeing is an influx of people who need a small to medium sized cash loans to buy groceries with. Make sure they can get their phone bill paid,” said Haywood.

People like Charles Dittrick are flocking there searching for some extra cash. “They’ve helped me a bunch sometimes I have to pawn my merchandise but I buy it back,” he said.

Haywood says they started noticing the increase in loans once the coronavirus pandemic started to increase business closures. Both regulars and new people are flying to their store searching for relief. “Cause people are hurting right now, I’m hurting,” said Dittrick. “That’s the only way I’ve been getting by in these times, now it’s turned turmoil I think,” he added in.

Saturday Dittrick was able to buy his old guitar back. Nevertheless, he knows if he needs help, there are options.

“We specialize in those $200 loans it’s what we do and banks they don’t loan that type of money. We’re the go-to place to get that quick cash when you need to buy groceries,” said Haywood.

Due to the uncertainty of when businesses will return to normal, A-OK Pawn and Jewelry says they are freezing some pawned items to make sure customers can get them back.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories