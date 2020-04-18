Paying rent during the pandemic: What you need to know to avoid eviction

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The CARES Act signed earlier this month by President Donald Trump includes a moratorium on eviction that covers all federally financed rentals. This gives tenants some breathing room to pay rent during the COVID-19 pandemic. This week KSN News spoke with housing and legal experts to see what the most common questions and misunderstandings have been.

They say the most common is that people think they don’t have to pay rent. When in reality, the rent is still due and payable. This just means the landlord is not taking immediate action and will not evict the residents. They advise people who are having a hard time paying rent to come up with a written agreement with the landlord to avoid a large set.

“Rent is due. There is no moratorium on paying rent, and it’s going to be a problem for tenants all over and the CARES Act doesn’t put a moratorium on paying rent. The obligation is still there,” said Staff Attorney with Kansas Legal Services in Wichita, Steve Minson.

“There are some programs out and available now for homeless prevention through the Center of Hope and Salvation Army to try and avoid eviction,” said Director of Housing and Community Service in Wichita, Sally Stang.

Remember if you have any questions, it’s better to communicate with your landlord before the next rent payment is due.

