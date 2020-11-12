Paying tribute to veterans: Doc takes to the skies with support from local business owner

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Veterans Day looks different this year than in years past because of the on-going pandemic. There are fewer events taking place this year to thank those who’ve served.

When a local business owner found out the Veterans Day parade was canceled, his plans to honor war heroes literally ‘took flight.’

Wayne Bormann, a Vietnam War veteran, understands sacrifice all too well. “My company was the first company to step foot onto the shores of Vietnam,” Bormann said.

Bormann takes this labor of love to many patriotic celebrations, including while he was directing traffic on the ground. The aviation enthusiast was excited about a special part of the 2020 Veteran’s Day ceremony that was just getting underway– on the runway.

After a few system checks on the ground, Doc — still flying 75 years after WWII — was taking off for a special flag raising.

While American Legion riders cranked up Old Glory to the tune of the Star Spangled Banner — each fold of the stars and stripes came undone as veterans and supporters stood in silence. That was until the roar of history filled the airs — of Doc flying high.

Doc is one of the only two B-29s in the world that still takes flight. And this special flight was a fitting, moving tribute to all veterans.

“It means a lot to me, it’s what I fought for,” Bormann said alluding to Doc’s soaring flight and spectators who were present. Bormann said it’s all about keeping history moving forward for those like Brodrick and Bristal Johnson– both kids who were witnessing this tribute with their great-grandma.

The two are learning what patriotism is all about and what sacrifices are made for these stars and stripes. Brodrick Johnson, who’s 12 years old said, “It means a lot and I know that my country is still doing well — that’s thanks to those who have gone to war for decades, from the air, and with their boots on the ground.”

That’s why Bormann takes out his Jeep– and enjoys seeing Doc take flight– all so the future better understands those who put country and the flag above all.

The man who made the high-flying tribute of Doc happen to honor veterans and heroes is Scott Bahruth, president of Auto Smart Incorporated.

KSN had the opportunity to ride in Doc, as it flew over the local business’s celebration. American Legion riders raised a massive American flag as the Star Spangled Banner played– and Doc flew overhead soaring in the sky.

“I’ve always been a patriotic person, growing up my dad raised me on how to be patriotic, and love my country and not be afraid to show it,” Bahruth said.

Bahruth was not able to fly on Wednesday, but he was proud of the photos of two of his heroes who did — sharing military pictures of his father and his father-in-law, both who were veterans.

LATEST POSTS: