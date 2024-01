WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Emergency services and first responders are on the scene of a crash involving a vehicle and a pedestrian.

The crash happened around 7:09 p.m. near the intersection of Harry and Edgemoor in east Wichita.

Sedgwick County Dispatch confirmed to KSN one person received serious injuries.

KSN has a crew headed to the scene and will update this story as more information is made available.