Pedestrian-involved fatalities have already passed 2020 total

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — More than three months into the new year and 2021 has already seen six fatal accidents involving pedestrians in Wichita. That is one more fatal accident involving pedestrians than both 2019 and 2020. That increase has police and families pleading with drivers.

Captain Brent Allred with the Wichita Police Department says their advice to the public after this spike in pedestrian fatalities is simple — pay attention and don’t be in such a rush.

Carrie Stuber and the rest of Ashley Saxon’s family continue to deal with Saxon’s passing after she was struck and killed by a vehicle near the intersection of 31st and West Street in late February.

“It’s really hard, to me, it’s actually real now that she’s gone,” Stuber said. “I visited her gravesite and put some flowers out there and you know said some things that I wanted to say that I wish I could’ve said to her before she passed away,” she said.

Saxon’s death was at the time the fourth fatal accident involving a pedestrian in 2021. Since then two more people have died from being struck by vehicles in Wichita raising the total to 6 deaths. This number is one more than the number of pedestrian fatalities in both 2019 or 2020, and more than half of this year’s total fatal accidents.

“In the first three months we’ve seen a huge increase which is a concern of ours and should be of everyone else’s, it doesn’t matter where you’re at — when you’re driving in Wichita just please pay attention to what you’re doing and look out for pedestrians walking,” Captain Allred stated.

For Stuber and her family, they’re left with unanswered questions. “Everybody in my family is still grieving and thinking about how things could’ve been different,” she said. “That’s the biggest thing, what could we have done or what could she have done to still be here with us,” she added.

Stuber says she hopes to raise awareness about pedestrian accidents in honor of her late cousin. She

says there’s a lot that can be done, from better-lit streets to more sidewalks in neighborhoods.