WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A pedestrian has been killed after being hit on a highway east of Wichita Monday evening.

According to Sedgwick County dispatch, the crash happened just after 9 p.m. near the intersection of U.S. Route 400 and SW Tawakoni Road.

Westbound traffic has been closed at Santa Fe Lake Road.

KSN has a crew headed to the scene. We will provide more information as it becomes available.