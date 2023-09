WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A pedestrian was seriously injured after being hit by a vehicle in west Wichita Sunday evening.

According to Sedgwick County dispatch, they received a call at 6:59 p.m. for the report of a pedestrian being hit by a car at the intersection of West McCormick Street and South Meridian Avenue.

Sedgwick County dispatch confirms the pedestrian received serious injuries.

KSN has a crew headed to the scene. We will provide more information as it becomes available.