WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — On Tuesday night, emergency crews were sent out to east Wichita, where a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle.

The crash happened shortly after 9:30 p.m. near the intersection of E Central Ave and Oliver.

According to Sedgwick County Dispatch, the person who was hit was an adult woman. Her name and age are currently unknown.

She was taken to a local hospital in serious condition.

