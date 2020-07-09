Pediatrician: Don’t wait for school decision to schedule well-child exam

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Typically, this time of year means a rush of families getting their children into Ascension Via Christ pediatrician Dr. Amy Seery’s office for well-child exams.

With decisions about school this fall hanging in the balance, Dr. Seery is not seeing that rush.

“There’s many things that happen during a well-child check that are very important. We’re making sure your child is growing well. That they are gaining weight at the correct rate that they should. We are checking that developmentally, they are hitting the milestones they ought to,” Dr. Seery said.

For healthy kids, the well-child exam may be the only time they see a doctor during the year. The appointment time serves as a mental health check-in for both children and their parents.

“This has been an incredibly hard period of time. Even kids that look like they’re getting by okay, they’re having trouble,” Dr. Seery said.

She uses the well-child exam time to get caught up with parents too and help them broach difficult conversation topics with children.

For children, conversing with a trusted adult outside of the family can be a big deal.

“We have plenty of families where they think their child is doing okay and once we do routine screening, we catch something. How devastating would that be if we waited an extra year to get on top of that issue?” Dr. Seery said.

The trip to the doctor’s office could also serve as a good time to talk to your kids about face masks, according to Dr. Seery, since they’ll see everyone wearing one consistently and properly.

Lastly, a skipped well-child exam can mean falling behind on immunizations. Dr. Seery fears seeing an outbreak of measles or whooping cough.

“That’s the last thing our community needs,” Dr. Seery said.

