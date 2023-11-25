WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Wichita saw it’s first snow of the year and it did not disappoint. Many people decided to brave the weather for several reasons, including high school football championships across Kansas.

Football state championships across Kansas were played early, because of snowfall.

“Our grandson is playing for Cheney, he’s number 12,” said Pat Mcclellan.

For Pat and Marty, they would not miss the 3A state title game, but they had other interest, than just the game.

“It’s so worth it, our grand daughter danced at halftime in this snow, no coat, no head gear, so there’s all kinds of reasons, besides the fact that Cheney is 12-0,” said Mcclellan.

They made the drive from Derby to Hutchinson, calling it a rough one.

“Pretty Treacherous, slow, slow, and steady, and lots of patience, because there were cars going off the road,” said Marty Leppke and Pat Mcclellan.

A few people, in Wichita, dropped what they were doing, and picked up the toboggans.

“This is a popular spot, this hill here in the College Hill part, this is the first significant snow we’ve gotten in a few winters I feel like,” said Wichita resident Mike Postiglione.

A reason to smile, on Pat and Marty’s drive back home, as Cheney took home the state championship.