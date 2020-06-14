‘People cherished what she brought to this world’: Vigil held for missing 23-year-old girl Savannah Schneider

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – It has been an emotional and long two weeks for those who knew 23-year-old Savannah Schneider. “Savannah is the most radiant spirit of anyone. She was so kind and trusting and she never met a stranger,” said Abbi Faflick, friend and vigil organizer.

Schneider went missing near Haysville on May 31. Saturday evening more than a hundred people gathered for a vigil to grieve and celebrate her life, “I just think it speaks volumes to how well she was loved and how many people cherished what she brought to this world,” said Faflick.

The crowd was filled with sorority sisters, friends that knew her from camp, and others that never met her. They took time to remember her through song, prayer, and stories on how she touched the lives of many. “She was the nicest person. Almost to a point where you are like, ‘Why are you so nice?’ said one attendee.

Wichita Police are still investigating the case, as people wait for answers on where Schneider is.

“Tell the folks that you love them, give those folks a hugs even though you’re not suppose to. Life is short and to celebrate and love fully is the most important thing,” said Dr. Teri Hall, Wichita State Vice President of Student Affairs.

Those closest to her are hoping that through this experience, people can learn to love like she did. “I just hope that people can take a little part of Savannah with them and can cherish the people like her in their lives because no one ever expects someone that they love or even know faintly to go missing,” said Faflick.

LATEST STORIES: