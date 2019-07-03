“People don’t realize how dangerous it is;” workers reflect on dangers of tree trimming

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW)- After a worker was electrocuted while tree trimming on Tuesday, local tree services are sharing how much preparation for safety goes into the job.

“People don’t realize how dangerous some of this stuff is,” said Robert Phillips, owner of Wichita Tree Service.

The safety of the workers depends on their every move.

Not only are the workers up to 50 feet in the air sometimes, but power lines are often close by as they work.

The tree experts wear chainsaw chaps, ear protection and have daily safety meetings before they head to their first job of the day.

“Helmets, eye protection,” said Phillips. “We have sunglasses, but we also have visors above that to protect their head. That’s going above and beyond.”

The electrocution accident hits close to home for workers who knew the victim, some of them having worked with him in the past.

The workers said it’s tough.

“It makes one think,” said Charles Edwardson, foreman for Wichita Tree Service. “Think about what’s going on and really be aware.”

The arborists go through many safety precautions, but said even when they go by the book, anything can happen.

“The guys, they did everything properly,” said Phillips. “It’s a reputable company. I guess it was just an accident.”

Most local tree service businesses work directly with Westar Energy whenever jobs are too close to high voltage power lines.

The professionals said it’s just one more step to keep everyone safe.

“They have to take way more precautions than we do,” said Edwardson. “They have to know what they’re working around and the voltage an dhow to stay away from it to avoid tragedies.”

Those with Wichita Tree Service recommend asking for professional help when it comes to cutting down trees, especially those near power lines.

Phillips said to make sure the people you’ve hired are wearing proper protective gear before they begin the job.

At the time of the electrocution accident, the victim was working for Asplundh according to Westar Energy. Westar was partnered with the company for the job since it was near high voltage power lines.

Westar released the following statement to KSN:

“Our thoughts are with the man’s family and coworkers. We worked with Asplundh and emergency responders to ensure that the accident scene was secure. Safety is a priority to us.” -Jaycee Breese, Westar Communications Representative

KSN also reached out to Asplundh for comment about the accident and safety, but have not heard back from the company.