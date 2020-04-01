Performing Arts Department goes virtual for auditions

BARTON CO., Kan. (KSNW) -From in-person to online, one community college program has found a way to give students the same opportunities in a different way.

The Performing Arts Department at Barton County Community College has typically done in-person auditions for scholarships and joining ensembles, but after having to cancel many of those auditions, this year they have decided to go virtual for the 2020-2021 school year.

“Even though we’re not exactly sure what our circumstance will be next Fall we certainly want to give students the opportunity and actually it’s a good time right now,” said Barton County Community College Choral Activities Director Sara Oberle.

From dance and theatre to instrumental and vocal music, high school seniors are able to video in their skills for the upcoming school year.

This gives students the opportunity to earn anywhere from $200 to $1500, or even $2000 annual award for majors.

College officials said the change will allow them to reach students they haven’t been able to in the past.

“There are some students who are bored at home and looking for things to do and many people have turned to the arts during this time of the pandemic and so this is an opportunity for students to take advantage of our generous financial offerings,” said Oberle.

Auditions are April 18th and students who are unavailable on April 18th may schedule a video conference on a different date or make arrangements with the instructor.

Students can register at auditions.bartonccc.edu or click here.

For information about specific programs, please contact the following:

Danika Bielek, Director of Barton Dance Theatre bielekd@bartonccc.edu (620) 792-9253

Miller James, Theatre Director millerj@bartonccc.edu (620) 792-9205

Sara Oberle, Director of Choral Activities oberles@bartonccc.edu (620) 792-9395

Dr. Luis Palacios, Director of Instrumental Activities palaciosl@bartonccc.edu (620) 792-9396