Editor’s note: The photo of what happened is graphic, discretion advised.

PAOLA, Kan. — An investigation into ongoing deer poaching in Miami, County, Kansas has led to an arrest.

Last week Kansas Game Wardens received an Operation Game Thief tip of potential ongoing deer poaching in the county, according to Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks.

Kansas Wildlife said Wardens acted fast on the detailed information that resulted in interviewing and later arresting a person for illegally taking multiple whitetail deer within Kansas.

Two of the bucks illegally taken met the trophy classification with an inside spread greater than 16”.

The case remains under investigation.

If you see or suspect poaching in your area, you can call Operation Game Thief at 1-877-426-3843 and remain anonymous.