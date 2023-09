WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A person has been critically injured after being shot in east Wichita Tuesday evening.

The report of a shooting came out around 6:25 p.m. in the 7300 block of E. Kellogg Dr.

Southbound traffic on Armour is being blocked at Kellogg Drive.

KSN has a crew at the scene. We will provide more information as it becomes available.