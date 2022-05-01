WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A person has been critically injured after being involved in a motorcycle crash Saturday night in south Wichita.

According to Sedgwick County dispatch, the crash happened around 9:20 p.m. near the intersection of Georgia St & S Hydraulic Ave.

The circumstances of the crash are unknown, but dispatch confirms it was a crash involving a car versus a motorcycle.

A person involved in the crash was taken to an area hospital in critical condition. Dispatch could not confirm if it was the motorcyclist.

KSN will provide more information as it becomes available.