WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – One person was taken to the hospital in critical condition after a multi-vehicle crash in east Wichita Friday evening.

Sedgwick County Dispatch tells KSNW that they received the report of a crash involving three vehicles at 5:15 p.m. in the 1500 block of N. Webb Rd.

According to Juan Rebolledo with the Wichita Police Department, one person was transported by EMS in critical condition.

Dispatch initially reported that the person was found unresponsive.

KSN News will update this story once more information becomes available.