WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Emergency crews are currently in east Wichita, where one person was injured during a pedestrian hit-and-run Thursday night.

According to Sedgwick County Dispatch, the incident occurred around 7:45 p.m. near the intersection of North Parkwood Lane and East 21st Street North, east of Wichita State University.

Dispatch confirms that one person was transported to a local hospital with critical injuries.

KSN has a crew at the scene and will update this story online once more information becomes available.