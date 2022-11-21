WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Emergency crews are currently on the scene of a vehicle crash involving a pedestrian just south of Wichita.

According to Sedgwick County Dispatch, the call came in around 9:24 p.m. for a report of a vehicle vs. pedestrian crash at the intersection of E 47th St S and Southeast Blvd near Kansas Highway 15.

Dispatch confirms that the person was found not breathing. Nearly 10 minutes later, they were breathing and upgraded to critical condition.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area as the road is currently closed in both directions.

KSN has a crew headed to the scene and will update this story as more information becomes available.