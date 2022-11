WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Emergency services are responding to a crash between a vehicle and a pedestrian in south Wichita Tuesday night.

Sedgwick County Dispatch confirms one person has died. There are no other reported injuries at the moment.

The call came in around 7:55 p.m. near the intersection of Seneca and Pawnee in south Wichita.

