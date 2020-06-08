Person shot after man drove a vehicle into protesters, Seattle police say

SEATTLE, Wash. (WJW) – One man is in police custody after driving his car through a barricade and into a crowd of protesters in Seattle.
A demonstrator was shot and wounded nearby, according to police. The victim was taken to the hospital.
No one else was injured.
Demonstrators have been protesting for several days around a police precinct there for George Floyd.
