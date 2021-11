WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Wichita police are on the scene of a shooting in southwest Wichita.

Sedgwick County Dispatch has confirmed that someone has been shot Monday around 6:30 p.m.

The shooting took place in the 4300 block of Bernita, near Seneca and MacArthur.

The victim was transported to a local hospital in an unknown condition.

The age and sex of the victim are unknown at this time.

KSN has a crew headed to the scene. KSN will provide more information as it becomes available.