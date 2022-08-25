WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Ericka Goering with the Kansas Humane Society (KHS) would like to introduce you to Annie, a 1-year-old female dog and KSN’s Pet Project: Pet of the Week!

Annie will be available at the KHS along with many other animals at the Clear the Shelter event on Saturday, Aug. 27, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

KHS is currently at capacity. Goering says that they are in desperate need of adopters, fosters, and volunteers to help save the lives of pets in our community.

Did you know that KHS offers a resource program that helps pet owners who may be struggling?

“We try to find resources that allow people to keep their pets rather than surrender them to our shelter, whether they need help with food or they have maybe some behavior issues they want to consult on or even some medical concerns they want to talk to someone about. So if you’re in a situation where you’re struggling to keep your pet in your home, give us a call, and let’s see if we can help you out. And if we can’t, chances are we’re going to be able to find another resource that’s going to be able to help you,” said Goering.

To have your questions answered by the KHS, send an email to petproject@ksn.com,

If you would like to learn more information about the KHS, visit their website or head down to their shelter located at 3313 N. Hillside.

Don’t forget to tune into KSN’s Pet Project every Thursday at noon.