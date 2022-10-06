WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Ericka Goering with the Kansas Humane Society (KHS) would like to introduce you to Baby Yoda, a fun and friendly 1-year-old male dog and KSN’s Pet Project: Pet of the Week!

Last weekend KHS hosted Woofstock, and according to Goering, it was a huge success.

“Woofstock was a huge success. We are waiting on a few last contributions for a final fundraising total, but as of right now, it looks like we will meet and exceed our $200,000 fundraising goal,” said Goering.

KHS’ Empty the Shelters adoption event began on Thursday and goes through Saturday, Oct. 8. Adoption fees during this event are $25 for adult dogs and kittens. Included with adoption is spay/neuter, microchip, and age-appropriate vaccinations. They are currently at capacity.

To learn more about Empty the Shelters, click here.

You can adopt Baby Yoda or another companion at the KHS. If you would like to learn more information about the KHS, visit their website or head down to their shelter located at 3313 N. Hillside.

To have your questions answered by the KHS, send an email to petproject@ksn.com,

Don’t forget to tune into KSN’s Pet Project every Thursday at noon.