WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Racing and Gaming Commission has approved a historical horse racing proposal at Wichita Greyhound Park.

The proposal from Phil Ruffin is the only one left after Boyd Gaming was disqualified because they already operate the Kansas Star Casino in Mulvane.

The plan would add 1,000 devices to the old Greyhound Park in Park City.

KSN’s Malley Jones is in the meeting and working to gather more information about the plan. Look for updates online and on KSN.com.

FILE – In this Aug. 31, 2011, file photo, Bobby Geiger of Oaklawn Racing and Gaming explains how wagers are placed on a “Yukon Willie’s Gold Rush!” game in the instant racing area at Kentucky Downs in Franklin, Ky. (AP Photo/Ed Reinke, File)

Historical horse racing (HHR) machines have a lot of colorful spinning pictures and sound like slot machines, but what is going on inside is not random like a slot machine. HHR machines are based on historical horse races.

Before placing a bet, players can get information about the horses’ and jockeys’ past performances, but they are not given the horses’ or jockeys’ names or any other information that would let them identify the specific race.

Players can then choose the order of horses, or they can let the machine choose. Proponents say the outcome and payouts are parimutuel, in which the winners divide the winnings in proportion to their wagers, with a commission going to the facility.