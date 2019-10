The Wichita of today is much different than the past. KSN, with help from the Wichita Public Library, the Kansas State Historical Society and the Wichita-Sedgwick County Historical Museum decided to take a look back at Wichita: Then and Now.

The Forum was Wichita's convention center and auditorium from 1912 to 1965. This photo was taken looking northwest at the intersection of Water and English Streets. As Wichita grew, a new convention center was needed, and The Forum was torn down to make way for Century II. The Wichita Public Museum was on the second floor of The Forum for many years, but later moved to 3751 East Douglas.