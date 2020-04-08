Gallery: April Supermoon in Kansas

Photo Galleries

by: KSN News

Posted: / Updated:
  • Wallace supermoon (Courtesy: Sara Brown)
  • Goddard (Courtesy: Cathy Meadows
  • Concordia supermoon (Courtesy: Michelle Van Meter)
  • Grinnell supermoon (Courtesy: Ieona Dickman)
  • Great Bend supermoon (Courtesy: Donnell Fercking)
  • Garden City supermoon (Courtesy: Melissa Munoz)
  • Wellington (Courtesy: Edwina Wise)

A supermoon rose in the sky this week. It will be the biggest and brightest of the year.

Not only will the moon be closer to Earth than usual, it will also be a full moon. Scientists call the moon a cosmic combo because it is full and close to earth.

The moon was 221,855 miles away at its fullest Tuesday night, making it appear larger and more brilliant.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories