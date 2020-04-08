Gallery: April Supermoon in Kansas

Wallace supermoon (Courtesy: Sara Brown)

Goddard (Courtesy: Cathy Meadows

Concordia supermoon (Courtesy: Michelle Van Meter)

Grinnell supermoon (Courtesy: Ieona Dickman)

Great Bend supermoon (Courtesy: Donnell Fercking)

Garden City supermoon (Courtesy: Melissa Munoz)

Wellington (Courtesy: Edwina Wise)

A supermoon rose in the sky this week. It will be the biggest and brightest of the year.

Not only will the moon be closer to Earth than usual, it will also be a full moon. Scientists call the moon a cosmic combo because it is full and close to earth.

The moon was 221,855 miles away at its fullest Tuesday night, making it appear larger and more brilliant.

